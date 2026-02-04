Kannur: The controversial book The Rank Should Correct the Leadership, written by expelled CPM whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan, will be launched on Wednesday at 4 pm amid continuing political tension in Payyannur. Political observer Joseph C Mathew will release the book, while V S Anil Kumar, son of writer M N Vijayan, will receive the first copy.

The programme is organised by Jagratha Payyannur and was originally scheduled for January 29, but was postponed due to the prevailing situation in the area. The Kerala High Court had earlier ordered police protection for Kunhikrishnan following concerns over his safety.

The book alleges serious financial irregularities within the CPM and is expected to present documentary evidence to support claims of corruption involving party leaders. Kunhikrishnan has levelled three major allegations: the siphoning of funds collected for the family of CPM worker C V Dhanraj; diversion of money raised for the construction of the party’s Payyannur area committee office; and the misuse of funds collected through fake receipts during the 2021 Assembly election campaign.

Following the public disclosure of these allegations on January 24, CPM leaders branded Kunhikrishnan a “traitor” and expelled him from the party on January 26. That evening, party workers allegedly staged a protest outside his residence and burst crackers. In a subsequent incident, unidentified persons allegedly set fire to a supporter’s motorcycle. No arrests have been made so far.