Pathanamthitta: A fire broke out in the generator room of Konni Medical College here on Wednesday. No casualties were reported.

However, patients from the hospital wards were evacuated after the smoke entered the building. The generator room is located in an adjacent building.

The incident occurred around 2.45 pm. After noticing smoke rising from near the generator room at the back of the medical college, hospital authorities immediately alerted the Konni Fire Force.

Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. Additional units from the Pathanamthitta fire force were also deployed. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, said an official from the Konni Fire Force.

Hospital officials told Onmanorama that the fire was doused quickly and patients were shifted to avoid smoke inhalation.