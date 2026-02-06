Nivin Pauly’s first theatrical release of the year, Baby Girl, is all set to make its way to OTT. The film, directed by Arun Varma, will begin streaming on SonyLIV from February 12.

At its core, Baby Girl revolves around a newborn who is only a few weeks old, both in the story and in real life. A disturbing incident at a hospital sets off a chain of events, drawing together several lives that intersect with the child in unexpected ways. What unfolds is a tense narrative shaped by moral dilemmas, emotional fallout, and the ripple effects of a single moment.

Alongside Nivin Pauly, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Lijomol Jose, Sangeeth Prathap, Abhimanyu Thilakan, Jaffer Idukki, Azeez Nedumangad and Aditi Ravi, all playing key roles in the story. The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames, with Arun Varma at the helm as director. The script is penned by the acclaimed writing duo Bobby and Sanjay, while the technical team includes Faiz Siddik as cinematographer and Shyjith Kumaran as editor.

Baby Girl marks Nivin Pauly’s next release following Akhil Sathyan’s Sarvam Maya, which went on to become a major hit. With its OTT debut, the film is expected to reach a wider audience curious to see the actor in a story-driven ensemble drama.