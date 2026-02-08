The makers of ‘Aadu 3’ have stepped up promotions for the much-awaited sequel by unveiling five more character posters, building fresh buzz around the cult franchise. The poster rollout began earlier with Sunny Wayne’s fan-favourite character Saathan Xavier, and has now expanded to include several familiar faces from the ‘Aadu’ universe.

The newly revealed posters feature Saiju Kurup as Arakkal Abu, Dharmajan as Captain Cleetus, Indrans as PP Sasi, and Vijay Babu as Sarbath Sameer. Adding a new element to the mix is the introduction of Alleya Bourne as Kate Lara, marking a fresh character entry in the franchise. Each of these characters has earned a loyal fan following over the years, thanks to their eccentric personalities and memorable moments across the earlier films.

Ever since the first ‘Aadu’ released in 2015, its offbeat humour and exaggerated characters have helped the film grow into a cult favourite, with several supporting roles achieving near-iconic status. The steady reveal of these character posters has only heightened anticipation, especially with fans now eagerly waiting for the poster of Jayasurya’s Shaji Paappan, the face of the franchise.

Shaji Paappan remains one of Jayasurya’s most celebrated roles. Loud, swaggering and perpetually unlucky, the character is central to the chaos that defines the ‘Aadu’ films. Set in the fictional village of Pattampara, the series follows Shaji and his gang as they stumble through a maze of local rivalries, political power plays, police cases and bizarre misadventures, often revolving around a football tournament and increasingly absurd criminal entanglements.

‘Aadu 3’ is written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, marking his return to the franchise after a long gap. While the original film received a lukewarm response on release, it later found cult status, with ‘Aadu 2’ emerging as a more polished and widely appreciated sequel. With the third instalment reportedly mounted on a larger scale, expectations are high among fans of the series.

The film is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, and with more character reveals expected in the coming days, the excitement around ‘Aadu 3’ continues to gather momentum.