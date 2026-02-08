Kasaragod: The role of Samastha Kerala Jam‘iyyathul Ulama -- an influential organisation of Sunni scholars -- in liberating the community from social decay has been particularly significant, and it was the essence of the Sufi tradition, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking at the valedictory meet of the year-long centenary celebration of the organisation at Kuniya in Kasaragod on Sunday. Founded in 1926, Samastha adopted an uncompromising stand against terrorism and extremism, and its interventions in the issues faced by believers were free from provocation, he said.

Today, our country is passing through one of its gravest political crises, the Chief Minister said. Attempts are being made to destroy India’s secular fabric and pluralistic cultural heritage, he said. In these times, Samastha’s message is clear, he said.

“Communalism cannot be countered by another form of extremism. Only a strong secular platform can effectively oppose communalism; anything else will only strengthen it,” he said. He said he hoped that Samastha would move forward while responding to the demands of the times without losing its identity, and called for united action against communalism and theocracy.

The Samastha, headed by Sayyid Muhammed Jifri Muthu Koya Thangal, runs around 12,000 madrasas and has control over the largest number of mosque committees in the state, making it politically and socially influential. This Samastha, known as the E K faction, was considered traditionalist and has always been aligned with the Indian Union Muslim League.

In 1989, a group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar walked out of the organisation and formed the Samastha AP faction, which is politically aligned with the LDF. Both organisations have the same name.

Addressing the concluding public meeting of the Samastha centenary international conference on Sunday, Jifri Muthu Koya Thangal urged all Sunni organisations that broke away from Samastha to return to the parent body. He said the issue was discussed at the Central Mushawara meeting held in Kenya the other day.

Borrowing a right-wing phrase in half-jest, he said it was time for a ‘Ghar Wapasi’.Jifri Thangal said even individuals who have temporarily distanced themselves should come forward to resolve their differences with Samastha.

Jifri Thangal said Samastha has drawn up five-year programmes and would expand its national education project. Samastha’s activities, he said, would continue in a manner that upholds the country’s spirit of harmony and tolerance.

IUML supremo Sayyid Shihab Sadik Ali Thangal said that during the five-day centenary valedictory meet at Kuniya, no speaker spoke ill of any religion; all called for harmony. The meeting was attended by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Deputy Leader of Opposition P K Kunhalikutty, and businessman M A Yousuf Ali.

Kerala's harmony, a model for the country: DK

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that Kerala’s religious harmony is a model for the country, and that the role played by Samastha in fostering it is unparalleled. He was speaking as the chief guest at the international convention marking the centenary of Samastha. Stating that “we are one,” he called for united action to defeat those attempting to create discord among people. He assured the gathering that whatever support they may need, he, the government of Karnataka, and his party’s national leadership would stand with them.

DK for CM

Speaking at the meet, Congress MLA from Shanthinagar in South Bengaluru, N A Haris, urged the humongous crowd gathered at the venue to pray that D K Shivakumar would lead Karnataka. He should achieve great heights, said Haris. Samastha was formed in 1926. Another organisation, formed in 1925 (RSS), tried to destroy him, said Haris.

“I request you, as a younger brother of D K Sivakumar, to pray for his strength and pray that he can lead Karnataka. That is very important. This is not a political stunt or political talk. This is a place where we are united in the name of Allah. And we need leaders who will protect our beliefs and faith. So we need to stand with him.”