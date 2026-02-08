The buzz around ‘Athiradi’ continues to grow, with the makers unveiling the film’s fourth character poster on Saturday. The latest reveal introduces actor Riya Shibu, who shot to popularity with her performance as Delulu in the blockbuster ‘Sarvam Maya’. Riding high on the success of that film, Riya now joins the ensemble cast of the Basil Joseph–Tovino Thomas entertainer.

In ‘Athiradi’, Riya is introduced as Swathy R Krishna. The newly released poster features her in a high-energy pose, hinting at a lively and possibly quirky character. The reveal has already generated excitement online, especially among fans who have been keen to see what the actor takes up next after ‘Sarvam Maya’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the makers had dropped a character poster featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan, accompanied by the tagline “Look who joins the madness”.

In the lead-up to Riya’s reveal, the team had also released character posters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas, steadily building anticipation for the film. With each new poster, ‘Athiradi’ appears to be positioning itself as a high-spirited entertainer backed by a strong and varied cast.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Athiradi’ is slated for a multi-language theatrical release on May 15, hitting screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.