The wedding reception of Chandni, daughter of actors Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, turned into a star-studded gathering as several prominent names from the Tamil film industry came together in Chennai. The grand reception, held at Manapakkam, drew attention not just for the occasion itself but also for the presence of leading figures from cinema and politics, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Several top actors were spotted at the event, with Suriya, Dhanush, Vijay Sethupathi and Karthi among those who arrived to extend their wishes to the newlyweds. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam, actors Prabhu and Vikram Prabhu, Suhasini, Nassar, Jiiva, Sarathkumar, Radhika, Parthiban and actor Priyanka were also part of the guest list, making it a rare reunion of some of the most recognisable faces in Tamil cinema.

Chandni, the younger daughter of Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan, married Dr Don Philip Babu, a medical professional from the Nilgiris. The wedding ceremony was held earlier in the Nilgiris in an intimate setting, attended only by close family members and friends. The Chennai reception was organised subsequently to celebrate the union with colleagues and well-wishers from the film fraternity.

With a mix of warmth, elegance and celebrity presence, the reception reflected the close bonds Saranya Ponvannan and Ponvannan share within the industry, as friends and collaborators gathered to mark a personal milestone for their family.