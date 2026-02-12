Actor Fahadh Faasil has joined the sets of ‘Idhayam Murali’, helmed by Kollywood director Aakash Baskara. The eagerly-awaited romantic drama features actors Atharvaa Murali, Preity Mukhundhan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead. The makers announced Fahadh’s arrival on social media. Taking to its X timeline, Dawn Pictures, the production house producing the film, wrote, "When FaFa illuminated the sets of ‘IdhayamMurali.’ The one and only Fahadh Faasil features in the Aakash Baskaran directorial, coming to cinemas this summer."

The makers also released a video clip of Fahadh Faasil during the shoot, while also giving us a glimpse of him interacting with the crew. The film has triggered huge expectations and is among the most eagerly awaited entertainers of the year.

At the title launch event held at St. Joseph’s Institute of Technology in Chennai, Atharvaa, who plays the role of Idhayam Murali in the film, addressed the audience of students with a question: “How many of you have experienced one-sided love?” He then shared his perspective, saying, “Honestly, the joy, sadness, and disappointment of one-sided love are far more intense and memorable than what one might experience in a mutual relationship. It leaves a lasting impact. Our goal with this film is to capture all those emotions and dedicate it to the essence of one-sided love.”

The title of the film, Idhayam Murali, evokes memories of the cult classic Idhayam, one of the biggest hits in the career of actor Murali, Atharvaa's father. However, Atharvaa clarified that the title was not a tribute to his father, but was inspired by the thought that everyone has experienced one-sided love. “As they say in this film, beyond Laila- Majnu, Romeo-Juliet, if there is recognition for one-side love, it is Idhayam Murali. So, very happy to have done this film.I dedicate this film to all the one-side lovers out here.”

One of south India’s top music directors Thaman returns to acting with this film. Thaman was last seen as a hero in director Shankar’s much talked about film ‘Boys’. Interestingly, Thaman has also scored the music for this film. Apart from Atharvaa, Preity Mukundhan, Kayadu Lohar, and Thaman, the film will also feature Natty, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid, Angeline, Pragya, Sudhakar and Yashashree among others. Cinematography for the film is by Manoj Paramahamsa and editing is by Pradeep E Ragav. Senthilkumar Kesavan has co-directed this film which has dialogues by Ramanagirivasan, Aakash Baskaran and Dravid Selvam.