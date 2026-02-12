After months of awards-season buzz and global acclaim, Oscar front-runner ‘One Battle After Another’ is finally set to stream in India. While the film is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, it will begin streaming free for subscribers on Jio Hotstar from February 26, 2026.

Directed as a sharp, genre-blending black comedy action drama, ‘One Battle After Another’ centres on Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, in one of his most layered performances in recent years. Bob is a washed-up revolutionary living in hiding, haunted by a past marked by betrayal, violence and unresolved guilt. Once a committed member of a radical group called French 75, he fought alongside Perfidia in a series of attacks targeting detention centres along the US–Mexico border.

That chapter of his life, Bob insists, is long over. But the past has a way of resurfacing, and the film thrives on that tension. When his daughter Willa finds herself entangled in the same dangerous ideological web, Bob is forced to confront the very convictions he thought he had buried. His fears, moral rigidity and past mistakes come into sharp focus as he navigates the consequences of a life lived in extremism.

Balancing biting satire with explosive action, ‘One Battle After Another’ has been widely discussed for its political undertones and its exploration of generational fallout. The film does not merely stage confrontations; it examines the emotional debris left behind by radical movements and the personal cost of ideological warfare.

Since its theatrical release, the film has emerged as one of the year’s most celebrated titles. It has secured three wins at the 31st Critics' Choice Awards and four victories at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Adding to its awards momentum, ‘One Battle After Another’ has received 13 nominations at the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, including a nod for Best Picture.