Avantika Sundar, daughter of acclaimed South Indian actor Khushbu and filmmaker Sundar C, is all set to make her debut in Malayalam cinema. The pooja ceremony for her first film, titled 'Aarambham,' was recently held in Chavakkad, Thrissur. Helmed by director Sujesh Annie Eapen and produced by Studio Bellarooh, the project boasts an impressive ensemble cast and will be released in both Malayalam and Tamil.

Actor Khushbu who is also a prominent politician had made her Mollywood debut in 1991 alongside Mohanlal in the movie 'Uncle Bun'. Avantika plays the character Arathi in the film. Alongside her, the cast includes noted performers such as Saritha, Althaf Salim, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Krishna Sankar, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sunil Sugatha, Viji Venkatesh, Noby Marcos, Rajesh Sharma, Ramesh Kottayam, Soumya Bhagyam Pillai, Sphadikam George, Senthil Krishna, Shins, Thazhava Sahadevan, Priyanka, Shiny Sara, Unni Raja, Kumar Sethu, Shobi Thilakan, Sajimon, Lishoy, Shanavas, Munnar Ramesh, Jinu Kottayam, Ranjan Dev, Aardra Mohan, Arnav, Hari Namboothiri and many others. Filming is currently progressing across locations in Kunnamkulam, Chavakkad, and Kollamkode.

Khushbu's daughter Avantika along with the crew of 'Aarambham'. Photo: Special arrangement

Story, screenplay and dialogues: Joselet Joseph, Ajoy Thampi; Cinematography: Ajayan Vincent; Music: Gopi Sundar; Editor: Renjan Abhraham; Production Executive: Ramjith Prabhath, Production Controller: Suresh Mithrakary; Art Director: Sabu Mohan; Make-up: Jithesh Poyya; Costume: Surya Sekhar; Lyrics: B. K. Harinarayanan; Choreography: Raju Sundaram; Stills: Reni; PRO: Athira Diljith.