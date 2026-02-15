Mollywood hearthrobs Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier are all set to reunite, this time for a sci-fi comedy directed by debutant Ranjith Varma, who had previously worked as the associate director of the superhit movie ‘Falimy’. The actors, last seen together in ‘Vettah’ will play interesting characters in the movie. The makers recently unveiled the film’s title through an announcement teaser, in which Kunchacko Boban sports a ‘naadan look’, wearing a tucked-up lungi, while also gearing up for a take-off in a space suit.

‘Nere Chovva’ is a science fiction comedy, a genre that isn’t explored much by Malayalam cinema. The film is bankrolled by Vineesh Varghese for the banner of V & V Global Productions. Meanwhile, ‘Nere Chovva’ unites Kunchacko Boban and Manju Warrier on the big screen after Rajesh Pillai’s ‘Vetta.’

Nitheesh Sahadev is the film’s creative producer, while Martin George Attavelil is the executive producer. The screenplay has been penned by Ramesh Ranjith and Saneesh Subramanian. Cinematography is handled by Babloo George, with music composed by Ankit Menon. Costume design is by Melvi J., and the art direction is led by Aji Kuttiani. Dhanya Vineesh has extended project support. Aneesh George is the Chief Associate Director of ‘Nere Chovva,’ and Babin George heads distribution. Fasal A. Backer is credited as the re-recording mixer.

Publicity design is managed by Yellowtooths, while visual promotions are undertaken by Snakeplant LLP. The film will be distributed by Magic Frames Films, with Manju Gopinath serving as the PRO.