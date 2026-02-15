Ishan Kishan and a superior bowling unit helped India prevail over Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday. India's total of 175/7, the highest in clashes involving the bitter neighbours in T20 World Cups, was more than enough on a spin-friendly turf at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan made a disastrous start, going from 0/1 to 6/2 to 13/2 and 34/3 inside the powerplay. While Pakistan had scarcely used their pacers, it was Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya who felled the first three wickets to put India on top.

Usman Khan's valiant 44 off 34 was the only knock worthy of a chase from the Pakistanis. It was game over once the spinners started operating. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy claimed two, while returning ace Kuldeep Yadav bagged one.

Earlier, the pre-match rituals mattered as much as the game itself. But as expected, captains Suryakumar and Agha ignored each other. Called the toss and went their separate ways. Agha opted to bowl after winning the toss.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the 'no handshake' drama, India suffered a jolt with Abhishek Sharma (0) sent back by Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha. But Ishan Kishan came to the rescue with a solid 77 off 40.

Left-hander Kishan's counter-attack proved effective against Pakistan's slow bowlers, but once he fell, castled by Saim Ayub, India lost the plot in the middle overs. Ayub was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, bagging 3/25 from his four overs, and taking two smart catches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suryakumar and Shivam Dube provided a decent finish to set up the highest total between the sides in a T20 World Cup. India made 15 off Pakistan's 20th over delivered by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mystery spinner Usman Tariq removed India captain Suryakumar (32) in the penultimate over, giving away just five runs.

Tilak Varma (25) and Suryakumar held a 38-run stand for the third wicket, but Ayub struck again. Varma played across and was trapped leg before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came the big blow as Hardik Pandya fell in the first ball, trying to show that he could clear the big boundaries at the R Premadasa Stadium, only to find Babar Azam at long off. Spinner Ayub so nearly claimed a hat-trick, but the ball somehow missed Shivam Dube's bat and the off stump.

Destructive left-hand opener Abhishek had been recalled in place of Sanju Samson.

Brief scores: India 175/7 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Suryakumar Yadav 32, Shivam Dube 27, Tilak Varma 25, Saim Ayub 3/25) bt Pakistan 114 in 18 overs (Usman Khan 44, Hardik Pandya 2/16, Jasprit Bumrah 2/17, Varun Chakravarthy 2/17, Axar Patel 2/29)