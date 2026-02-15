The Vanchiyoor police on Sunday arrested two SFI activists for allegedly assaulting Civil Police Officer Midhun Roy at the Mall of Travancore. The accused have been identified as Vinay (23) and Surjith (19).

"Search is underway for the remaining two accused who are absconding," an officer with the Vanchiyoor police station said.

According to visuals circulated on social media, four youths followed Midhun to the mall on Saturday afternoon and verbally abused him. The footage shows an altercation in which Midhun and one of the youths pushed each other, following which the officer was allegedly attacked.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Based on Midhun's statement, a case was registered against the accused under Sections 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Midhun alleged that the four youths followed him to the mall in retaliation for an earlier incident on December 31, 2025. He had reportedly warned them while on duty for creating a ruckus at ShanKumukham beach on New Year's Eve.

In the second FIR, Vinay is the complainant, and Midhun has been named as the accused.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police Association described the alleged attack as "shocking" and "an insult" to democratic and progressive Kerala. In a statement, the Association said attempts to create anarchy in society through such incidents must be collectively resisted by the democratic community.

It further stated that marching to the homes of police officers for performing official duties and circulating photographs of officers and their families on social media to insult them are "highly condemnable acts."

The Association also referred to an earlier university march in which a police officer sustained serious injuries. It said that even while the officer was undergoing treatment, public remarks were made suggesting he had "lost only one eye," and described the incident in Thiruvananthapuram as a continuation of such actions.