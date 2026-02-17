Health and the senses are among the greatest blessings in life, and their true value is often understood only when they are lost, said actor Mammootty while sharing a deeply personal reflection. He was speaking at the 16th anniversary celebrations of the Care and Share International Foundation, where he also inaugurated the hearing-aid initiative ‘Kathodu Kathoram’ aimed at supporting the hearing impaired.

Recalling a recent phase in his own life, Mammootty said he had temporarily lost his sense of smell and realised how precious even the smallest sensory abilities are only when it began to return gradually. The experience, he noted, made him reflect on how easily people take their senses for granted. He also narrated an incident from a film shoot where he had bought a hearing aid for a person who had never experienced sound before. The sudden exposure frightened the individual so much that he removed and threw away the device, illustrating how unfamiliar and overwhelming sound can be for those who have lived without hearing.

The actor described himself as merely a symbolic presence in charitable initiatives, emphasising that the real work is carried out by many committed individuals behind the scenes. While acknowledging that honours such as the Padma awards reflect the affection people have for him, he said he prefers to simply be known as Mammootty rather than by any titles.

He further reflected on how human beings often fight, hold grudges and get upset over trivial matters, forgetting the brevity of life. True fulfilment, he said, comes from thinking good, doing good and standing by those who strive to do good. Acts of kindness, whether acknowledged or not, bring a quiet inner happiness that cannot be matched by anything else. Mammootty concluded by urging everyone to cultivate the desire and opportunity to help others, stressing that life becomes meaningful only when lived with compassion and generosity.