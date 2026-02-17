Thiruvananthapuram: Two persons died, and another was hospitalised in critical condition, following suspected food poisoning from a restaurant in Vizhinjam on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Shaji (50) and Rasheeda Beevi (58), both natives of Nilamel. Shaji's wife, Regimol, is in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Food safety officials are at the spot conducting a detailed inspection, and a report will be submitted. Health authorities are awaiting the autopsy report of the deceased.

The trio, along with two children, had seafood from Asmak Hotel on Monday night. While returning home, Shaji reportedly felt unwell and was admitted to the medical college hospital, where he died later that night. Rasheeda was admitted to a hospital in Parippally but could not be saved.

The two children who accompanied them are safe, an officer from Vizhinjam police station told Onmanorama.

Police said the hotel was shut and sealed. Based on the inspection report from health officials and complaints from the relatives of the deceased, a case will be registered against the hotel owner and others responsible for running the establishment, police added.