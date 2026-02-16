Kochi: The evacuation of the Chander Kunj Army Towers at Silver Sand Island, Vyttila, is finally complete. The twin towers, consisting of 208 flats, stood entirely vacant on February 12 after the sole remaining resident, Colonel Ciby George (Retd.), finally received his pending advance rent dues and moved out following a High Court order.

While the buildings are now empty, the project remains far behind the schedule set by the HC. The court on February 3, 2025 had ordered the demolition and reconstruction of Towers B and C after structural audits by IIT Madras and IISc Bengaluru deemed them unsafe. But the demolition deadline has already expired. One year later, a new timeline is still being drafted, and residents fear that the upcoming 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections will further stall administrative progress.

For the flat owners now living in rented homes, the lack of a clear roadmap is the primary concern. George said that while he has vacated as per court orders, significant questions remain.

“I have received the dues, but the relocation amount is yet to be given despite the court’s order. I have moved to a rented house like other residents, but for how long? The collector’s committee has not provided a proper time plan for demolition or reconstruction. Many residents are still in the dark about what was decided in the last meeting,” George told Onmanorama.

The residents are concerned that as the state moves into election mode, the bureaucratic machinery will pivot toward poll duties, leaving the demolition tender in limbo. Historically, large-scale public projects in Kerala face significant slowdowns during the election cycle.

“Now that the evacuation is over, the authorities should take over the buildings immediately," said Saji Thomas, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) president. “Demolition shouldn't legally be tied to elections, but we've urged the collector to speed up the process before the administration gets tied down. We believe a fresh timeline will be finalised soon and we are hoping the tender will be floated by February 20,” Thomas added.

New oversight panel formed

In response to the delays, district collector G Priyanka, during the meeting on February 11, constituted a sub-committee led by the Fort Kochi revenue divisional officer (RDO) to conduct weekly reviews. The panel’s first meeting is set for February 18, where it is expected to finalise the Request for Proposal (RFP) for demolition contractors and establish a new project timeline.

The RWA is also pushing for more accountability from the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO). “The Collector has directed that the AWHO Managing Director must attend these meetings personally to ensure decisions are funded and executed. We are also waiting on the next six-month tranche of rent. About 47 residents haven't even received their first payment yet,” Thomas added.

Moreover, the AWHO has already moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s order and the residents are worried if the demolition and reconstruction will be again delayed due to legal battles.