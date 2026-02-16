Kozhikode: Eminent Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed social, humanitarian, educational and developmental issues, according to the office of the Sunni leader.

The discussions covered key concerns related to minority welfare and important international developments. During the meeting, the leader conveyed issues and representations gathered from various sections of society during his recent Kerala tour conducted under the theme “With Humanity.” Musaliyar also shared his reflections and message ahead of the forthcoming holy month of Ramadan, during the meeting.

The Prime Minister appreciated the educational and social welfare initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Samasta Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama and Jamia Markaz, the statement said.

Among the specific issues raised were matters related to Waqf and SIR, protection of historic mosques and Islamic heritage monuments, reinstatement of minority educational welfare schemes, including the Maulana Azad National Fellowship, and ensuring justice for innocent individuals.

The need for equitable allocation of resources based on population proportion and regional balance was highlighted. Concerns faced by Islamic institutions in North India, including Mubarakpur Jamia Ashrafiyya, were also discussed.

The delegation further proposed improved train connectivity to major pilgrimage centres in South India and the development of the Aligarh Muslim University’s Malappuram Centre. The need for stronger engagement between the Central Government and minority communities across the country was also emphasised.

The meeting was held at the official residence of PM Modi. National security advisor Ajit Doval also attended the meeting. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Saquafi, Secretary of Samasta Kerala Jam’iyyathul Ulama, and Dr Muhammed Abdul Hakkim Azhari, Managing Director of Markaz Knowledge City, were also present.