Brushing aside criticism from the Congress national leadership, senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Monday stood by his remark that the LDF led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to retain power in Kerala.

Aiyar said that while he personally wants the UDF to win, he felt compelled to speak honestly. "As a Congressman, I want the UDF to come to power. But as a Gandhian, I must tell the truth, regardless of my wishes. I am not a voter in Kerala, but I believe he will get another term," Aiyar told the national media, referring to Vijayan.

His comments come a day after they triggered strong criticism from the Congress leadership, which took exception to his prediction of Vijayan's return as Chief Minister. Kerala is expected to go to the Assembly polls in the coming months.

Although the former Union minister said his remarks had been blown out of proportion by the media, Aiyar reiterated that his assessment remained unchanged. He added that the comment was merely "half a line" in a longer speech and was unnecessarily amplified. "It was only half a line in that speech which has been blown out of proportion," he said.

However, he maintained that the LDF government was doing outstanding work. "I made the speech after hearing Mary Joseph, who is the Principal Secretary of the Planning Board. She listed the achievements. I made the speech after hearing V K Ramachandran, who reinforced everything that Mary Joseph said," he said.

Referring to his interaction with Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh, Aiyar said he was told that Kerala was the only state in the country to have eliminated extreme poverty, achieved through the Panchayati Raj system.

He also said Rajesh spoke about plans to address climate change, which poses a threat to Kerala. "The fact of the matter is that they have been an outstanding government and the people of Kerala are so intelligent. I cannot see them voting for anyone but the LDF," he said. Aiyar said that except for the last Assembly election, governments had changed in every poll in the state. "If they lose two elections in a row, I won’t be surprised," he said.

He also said that apart from himself, the only Congress leader he respects is Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. "He and I are the only secular socialists in the Congress party. I am not speaking of the higher level but at the ordinary level. We don’t compromise on secularism and socialism," he said.

Asked about UDF leaders claiming that the front would return to power with over 100 seats in the Assembly, Aiyar said he is not from Kerala and not a voter in the state."Why are you asking me about Ramesh Chennithala’s estimation of himself? He has twice lost elections. I don’t think he has the right," he said.

He also said it was not for Chennithala to expel him from the party."It is for Mallikarjun Kharge to throw me out of the party. The Congress President has not sent me a letter of expulsion," he said. Following his remarks on Sunday, Congress national spokesperson, Pawan Khera, sought to distance the party from Aiyar’s comments, saying the latter had no connection whatsoever with the Congress for the past few years.

Writing on his X handle, Khera said Aiyar "speaks and writes purely in his personal capacity." Echoing that position, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on his X account that the UDF would return to power in Kerala. "Let there be no doubt. The people of Kerala will bring the UDF back for more responsible and responsive governance. They also know the LDF and BJP are covert partners," he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Aiyar's comments on the Kerala government were unwarranted. "AICC has clarified that he is no longer in the Congress," Chennithala said.

