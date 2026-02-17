Thodupuzha: A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle went out of control and fell into a pit dug for a roadside culvert near here on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Jeys (27), son of Benny of Kunnell House, a native of Muthalakkodam near Thodupuzha.

The accident occurred around 10.45 pm. Jeys was travelling towards Thodupuzha when he reportedly lost control of the bike and plunged into the culvert pit by the roadside. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed by local residents to a private hospital in Muthalakkodam, but could not be saved.

Jeys had been working in Malta and was scheduled to return abroad on Tuesday. He is survived by his mother Bindu and sister Anna. The body has been shifted to Thodupuzha District Hospital and will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem.

Dileep Moitheen, Taluk Development Committee member and public activist, alleged that negligence by Public Works Department officials in Thodupuzha led to the fatal accident. Despite repeated demands to close the culvert pit and complete the construction work, no action was taken, he claimed.

He further alleged that several minor and major accidents had occurred at the site and accused officials of delaying the long-pending culvert work while extending undue support to contractors.