Speculation around Lokah Chapter 2 has been steadily building ever since the success of the first film, and actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has now confirmed that she will indeed return for the sequel, which will be headlined by Tovino Thomas. While the makers have largely remained guarded about the film’s progress, Kalyani recently offered a small but significant update, revealing that the project is expected to go on floors around September and that she will reprise her role in the second instalment.

The upcoming film, directed by Dominic Arun, is set to expand the universe introduced in the first chapter by shifting the narrative focus to Michael, the mysterious chathan or sorcerer. Tovino, who appeared in a cameo in the original film, is expected to return in a more prominent role, playing the mischievous and enigmatic Michael. The post-credit sequences of the first film had already teased this trajectory, hinting at a larger mythology by revealing that Micheal has hundreds of identical siblings, after a lookalike was discovered inside a cave. The reveal sparked widespread fan theories about how the fantasy world would unfold in future instalments.

Kalyani Priyadarshan confirms that Lokah 2 will begin filming by September this year, and she will also be part of the cast❗pic.twitter.com/uTzfmZTNHZ — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) February 18, 2026

The original Lokah enjoyed a strong reception from audiences, particularly after its digital release introduced the film to viewers beyond Kerala. It went on to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam films globally, cementing its place as a major commercial success. Kalyani’s portrayal of Chandra, widely regarded as Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero, was central to the film’s appeal. Set largely in Bengaluru, the story follows Chandra as she confronts a series of threats and adversaries, blending elements of fantasy and action.

Another highlight of the first chapter was the surprise cameo by Dulquer Salmaan as Odiyan, which further expanded the film’s fantastical universe and left room for future crossovers within the franchise. With Lokah Chapter 2 now confirmed to be moving forward, anticipation is high about how the sequel will deepen the lore around Michael and explore the evolving dynamics between the returning characters.