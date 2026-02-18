Kochi: In a strange and seemingly controversial move that fundamentally alters the weekly routine of its residents, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep Administration has officially declared every Wednesday as a mandatory 'No Vehicle Day' across all its islands. While car-free initiatives are typically reserved for quiet Sundays or specific tourist zones in some countries, this new order transforms a standard workday into a pedestrian-only experience for the entire archipelago, which is not welcomed by the residents.

To ensure the new order is taken seriously, the order carries a financial sting for those who might be tempted to drive. Any violating vehicles found on the roads during the restricted period shall be fined an amount of ₹ 500. The move follows another controversial decision taken four months earlier to make police clearance mandatory for coconut plucking in Andrott and Kalpeni islands.

The directive, issued by District Collector and Secretary R Giri Sankar, is set to take effect starting February 25, 2026. Under these new regulations, the use of any motor vehicle is strictly prohibited on island roads during the middle of the week. This sweeping ban includes vehicles of all types, though the administration has noted that exceptions will be made for those used by persons with disabilities, as well as for essential security and emergency medical purposes.

The reasoning behind this unconventional mid-week standstill is a mix of environmental and physical intervention. The administration explicitly stated that the measure is being implemented to promote the health of islanders by encouraging walking and cycling, while simultaneously reducing the pollution generated by motor vehicle emissions.

Reacting to the order, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Hamdulla Sayeed said that the archipelago is already widely known for its clean and eco-friendly environment, with a comparatively limited number of vehicles. He said the imposition of a complete prohibition on motor vehicles for an entire day appears inappropriate and disproportionate. The MP has already sent a letter to the collector asking to review the decision.

"The practical difficulties in implementing such an order are significant and cannot be overlooked. Parents depend on motor vehicles to drop their children to schools, and in the absence of transportation facilities, they will face serious hardship. Further, airlines, passenger ships, and High-Speed Crafts operate on fixed schedules and frequently arrive on Wednesdays. Passengers must travel between their homes and the airport or jetty and back. The restriction will cause considerable inconvenience, particularly to elderly persons, women, children, and those carrying luggage," Sayeed said in the letter to the collector.

Additionally, cardiac patients and other individuals with health conditions who are unable to cycle or walk long distances will face grave difficulties. Denying access to motorised transport even for a single day may adversely affect their health and safety.

PP Vajib, DYFI president in Chetlat Island, said that the new order will cause much inconvenience to the residents, and they will launch a protest. "Earlier they ordered us to take permission to pluck coconuts. Now, they are banning vehicles on a working day. All islands in Lakshadweep have vehicles now and people are used to using them unlike old times. So asking people to stop using it is not practical," Vajib told Onmanorama.

Vajib also said that the order, issued during the holy month of Ramadan, has sparked panic among residents. "People need to travel for prayers, school transportation, medical emergencies, work and routine activities. Earlier, schools observed holidays during Ramadan, but those breaks are now limited," he said.