Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has strongly criticised the upcoming sequel to ‘The Kerala Story’, warning that the project seeks to spread hatred and malign Kerala’s secular fabric.

In a statement issued ahead of the release of ‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’, the Chief Minister said the reported production and release of a second instalment must be viewed with seriousness. He alleged that the first film had propagated blatant falsehoods, hatred and anti-Kerala narratives under the guise of artistic expression.

“The people of Kerala have recognised the communal agenda behind the earlier film and rejected it as a distorted portrayal of the State,” Vijayan said. He added that those who fear Kerala’s model of fraternity and secularism continue to orchestrate such campaigns.

The sequel, ‘The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond’, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, has already drawn widespread criticism over what detractors describe as exaggerated and misleading content. Nearly four years after the first film sparked intense political and social debate across the country, the filmmakers have returned with a follow-up project.

Vijayan alleged that organisations linked to the Sangh Parivar amplified the earlier film’s narrative and promoted what he termed false claims, including allegations of forced religious conversions in the guise of consensual relationships. He said such efforts attempt to portray Kerala — a State known for communal harmony and high social development indicators — in a negative light.

“It is astonishing that divisive and toxic productions receive exhibition clearance, while other films have faced denial of screening permission,” he said, referring to past controversies surrounding film festival selections.

The Chief Minister urged people to collectively reject attempts to depict Kerala as a hub of extremism. He called on citizens to defend the State’s secular foundations and uphold the values of truth, fraternity and communal harmony. “Kerala is our pride. False propaganda cannot weaken its secular base. Truth must prevail, and we must stand united to protect it,” he said.