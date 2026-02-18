Malayali social media users are trolling the trailer of The Kerala Story 2, with much of the criticism centred on its depiction of beef. In one scene, a Hindu girl from Kerala is shown being force-fed beef, a portrayal many viewers have called unrealistic and culturally tone-deaf, noting that beef is commonly consumed across communities in the state.

The reactions online have largely been sarcastic. “Bro, please explain which multiverse Kerala is that,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Maybe they are feeding her beef without porotta, maybe that’s why she is crying.” Several comments pointed out that Kerala’s food culture cuts across religious lines, with one user from West Bengal who worked in the state saying people “live in harmony” and freely eat beef, pork, fish or vegetarian food without conflict.

A section of netizens also mocked the film’s dramatic tone, quipping that it could be the next National Award winner. Others questioned the very setting of the story, asking where exactly in Kerala the film is supposed to take place, as the depiction did not align with their lived experiences.

The sequel to the controversial 2023 film The Kerala Story appears to widen its scope beyond Kerala, moving from a state-centric narrative to a broader national canvas. The trailer follows three ambitious Hindu women from different states whose lives take a drastic turn after falling in love, converting to Islam, and allegedly being deceived by their husbands. Their shattered dreams form the emotional core of the film, echoing the themes of its predecessor while expanding the geographical focus.

Scheduled to hit theatres on February 27, the film has already triggered intense online debate, suggesting that conversations around representation, realism and communal narratives are only set to grow louder in the days ahead.