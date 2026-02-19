For years, audiences noticed a visible shift in Rana Daggubati’s appearance. From his imposing, muscular presence in films like Baahubali to a noticeably leaner look in later outings such as Vettaiyan, the transformation sparked widespread curiosity and speculation. Now, the actor has finally addressed the change, opening up about a deeply challenging phase of his life that forced him to step away from cinema at the height of his success.

In a recent conversation on Chapter 2, hosted by Rhea Chakraborty, Rana spoke candidly about a serious health crisis that altered both his life and career trajectory. The actor revealed that he battled kidney failure along with heart-related complications, conditions severe enough to require a transplant in the United States. What followed was not just a medical journey but an intensely personal period of reflection and rebuilding.

At the peak of his commercial success, Rana suddenly found himself confronting a reality far removed from film sets and box office milestones. His deteriorating health made it impossible to continue working, compelling him to return advances he had taken for upcoming projects. For an actor riding high on the momentum of big-budget films, it was an abrupt and sobering halt. Looking back, Rana described that period with stark honesty, saying his sole priority then was survival.

He spent nearly a year in the United States undergoing treatment and rehabilitation, away from the industry and public gaze. The break was necessary, but it also meant returning to an industry that had moved ahead while he was grappling with recovery. When he eventually came back to India, the most immediate and visible reminder of that phase was his changed physical appearance.

He reflected that the experience might have been harder to process if he had not been an actor. Being part of an industry that constantly deals with appearance and transformation perhaps gave him the psychological tools to accept the change, even if the adjustment was far from easy. The journey was not just about regaining health but also about reconciling with a new version of himself, both physically and mentally.

In 2025, Rana featured in Kaantha, a film he also co-produced, alongside actors from different industries, signalling his continued interest in collaborative and diverse storytelling. He also made a cameo appearance in Mirai and acted in Parasakthi, balancing mainstream visibility with projects that allowed him creative involvement behind the scenes as well.