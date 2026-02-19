The Kerala government has taken a tough stance against government medical college doctors who have been on strike for the past four days, stating that "dies non" will be applied for the period of absence and that it will not be counted for pay or service benefits. The government has also sought a detailed list of doctors participating in the protest.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services and academic activities in all government medical colleges. The order also asked the DME to submit a detailed list of doctors involved in the strike, along with attendance records.

Medical college doctors began the protest on February 16, accusing the government of withholding assured salary revision arrears. On Wednesday, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) announced that it was intensifying its indefinite agitation by extending the boycott to non-emergency surgeries, in addition to OP and teaching duties.

In the order, the government said the action followed reports that doctors were abstaining from OP services, postponing pre-scheduled surgeries and staying away from academic responsibilities as part of the protest. It also flagged allegations that some doctors marked attendance using the biometric punching system and later joined the strike.

Reacting to the order, KGMCTA accused the government of betraying medical college doctors. The association said the agitation, which began on July 1, 2025, was intensified after assurances given during a high-level meeting on January 12, 2026, chaired by the Health and Finance Ministers, along with department secretaries, were not honoured.

According to KGMCTA, the government had assured that salary revision arrears would be released immediately after receiving favourable legal advice. The association said the legal opinion was received and the file has been with the Finance Minister since February 13, but no decision has been taken so far.

"This breach of trust has pushed medical college doctors into agitation," the association said, adding that despite prior notice of the OP boycott from February 16, the government failed to respond.

KGMCTA expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to patients, noting that OP services are currently being managed by postgraduate students in the absence of senior doctors. It appealed to patients to cooperate and approach medical colleges only for emergency care, stating that the protest was aimed at safeguarding the future of medical colleges.

The association's demands include clearance of salary revision arrears for four years and nine months from January 2016, revision of what it termed "unscientific" pension ceilings, creation of additional doctor posts based on patient load, and strengthening infrastructure to ensure better healthcare delivery.

KGMCTA warned that if the government fails to take a favourable decision, the indefinite boycott of OP services, teaching duties, non-emergency surgeries and procedures will continue. It also said doctors would boycott all examination-related duties from February 26.