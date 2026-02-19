The Kerala government has finalised 'Malabar Mystery' as the name of its new liquor brand, which will be launched after Jawan.

The brand name will be officially unveiled during the inauguration of a new foreign liquor manufacturing unit of Malabar Distilleries at Menonpara in Chittoor on February 21.

Earlier, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) had invited the public to suggest names for the new brand and received nearly 40,000 entries. While officials initially shortlisted the name 'Malabar Mist', technical hurdles prevented the use of a name suggested by the public for the liquor brand.

Following this, the department decided to finalise a new name independently.

The new plant covers an area of 75,000 square feet. Equipped with three fully automated bottling lines, it will be capable of producing 13,500 cases (108,000 litres) of liquor per day, officials said. The liquor will be packaged in half-litre bottles. The new brand is expected to have a pricing structure almost identical to the existing 'Jawan' brand.

For liquor production, personnel will be appointed on a deputation basis from Thiruvalla Travancore Sugars and Bevco storage centres. In the initial phase, water for production will be drawn directly from the Malampuzha Dam, with daily requirements exceeding one lakh litres. Subsequently, the plant will rely on rainwater harvesting to meet its water requirements. Preparatory work for these arrangements is currently underway.