The makers of ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups’ have unveiled a new poster announcing that the film’s teaser will be released at 9.35 am on Friday The stark visual offers an early indication of the film’s dark tone, suggesting a world shaped by violence and moral ambiguity. It features Yash as Raya at the centre of a blood-streaked blizzard, his face obscured as he drinks straight from a bottle, surrounded by the wreckage of unseen violence in an intoxicating universe.

The teaser announcement comes as ‘Toxic’ continues to be the most awaited film in India. The makers have also planned to release the teaser in a single language, to maintain the impact of the limited narrative to keep audience guessing about the movie and its visual language.

Kiara Advani appears as Nadia, framed as restrained and emotionally weighted; Huma Qureshi is introduced as Elizabeth, commanding and lethal; Nayanthara emerges as Ganga, a character whose arrival recalibrates the film’s power equations. Tara Sutaria plays Rebecca, presented as desirable yet unreadable, while Rukmini Vasanth steps in as Mellisa, exuding controlled authority. The final character reveal was Yash as Raya, whose declaration - “Daddy’s home…" doubles as both an arrival in the narrative and a statement on his return to theatres.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring the film’s global ambition.

The film boasts a brilliant technical lineup, with National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi behind the lens, music composed by Ravi Basrur, editing by Ujwal Kulkarni, and production design by TP Abid. The action is mounted on a massive scale, choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry, alongside National Award-winning action directors Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, strategically coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.