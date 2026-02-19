Malappuram: As the call to prayer echoes across Kerala at sunset, the spirit of Ramadan is finding a new expression on smartphones. “Chorullapalli” — the now-familiar WhatsApp network that lists mosques offering Iftar — is trending again among Gen Z. But this year, it has gone a step further with a dedicated, location-enabled digital service.

Last Ramadan, the buzz centred on WhatsApp groups that circulated locality-wise lists of mosques serving evening meals across Kerala. This season, the 'Chorullapalli' team has expanded beyond simple listings by launching a dedicated website, Chorullapalli.com, offering a location-enabled service to help users identify nearby mosques and access route details. With the new feature linked to WhatsApp group, members who share their live location can receive suggestions of mosques close to them that provide Iftar — transforming a forwarded list into a real-time, technology-driven support system.

The network now goes beyond Kerala. The groups not only provide listings from across India’s metro cities, but also share information about mosques offering Iftar in countries such as the United Kingdom, Singapore and GCC nations — updated by Malayali members living abroad.

For students, migrant workers, travellers and those far from home, the upgrade means easier access and quicker decisions at sunset. What began as a digital word-of-mouth initiative has evolved into a more organised, location-specific service powered by community participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than ten WhatsApp groups started by Malayalis — including All India Food Ulla Palli, Food Ulla Palli and Manthiyulla Palli — are active this Ramadan. However, 'Chorullapalli', one of the earliest initiatives of its kind, is the first to introduce a structured, location-enabled platform alongside its WhatsApp presence.

Sajeem Payyannur, a member of the Chorullapalli group, said users can add mosques in their locality through the WhatsApp group and website, with updates continuing from the first day of Ramadan. “In Kerala, the information is especially useful for those travelling along the highways, including the newly developed NH 66, where it can be difficult to identify nearby mosques. Members from other countries are also actively updating mosque details in their localities through the WhatsApp group. The group's team will add to the details on the website soon. It will be useful to thousands of believers,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the website, the mission of the team is to connect believers with mosques offering Iftar meals. “We believe in the power of community and the spirit of sharing. Our platform helps you discover nearby mosques, read authentic reviews, and contribute to building a comprehensive guide for the entire community,” it states.

Nahal Yasim, a native of Pavaratti in Thrissur and admin of the All India Food Ulla Palli group, said the response for their group has been overwhelming, with enquiries pouring in within hours of the group’s formation on the first day of Ramadan. “The listing of mosques providing meals is very useful to hundreds of people daily. In the holy month of Ramadan, people also consider it an opportunity to extend a helping hand to the needy,” he said, adding that while their group focuses on listings, 'Chorullapalli' now provides location-specific services and their group is also promoting Chorullapalli.in initiative.