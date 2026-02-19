Alappuzha: In yet another serious case of alleged medical negligence, surgical scissors were found inside the abdomen of a woman who had undergone surgery at Government Medical College Hospital, Vandanam, five years ago.

The scissors were detected through an X-ray after Usha Joseph (51), a resident of Punnapra South Nalppathil Chirayil, sought treatment at a private hospital for severe abdominal pain and blood in her urine. She had undergone a hysterectomy (uterus removal surgery) at the medical college on May 3, 2021.

According to reports, Usha had been experiencing pain since the surgery and had been on medication for years. When she earlier approached Vandanam Medical College with similar complaints, she was reportedly told that it was a kidney stone and was sent back.

“Dr Lalithambika performed the surgery. Last night, she phoned my son and asked him to take me to a gynaecologist at Vandanam Medical College. During the visit, the doctor told me to get admitted on Monday and said that the surgery to remove the scissors would be performed on Tuesday. But I am afraid to undergo surgery at the medical college again. I want to continue my treatment at a private hospital,” she told the media.

Usha’s son said that he already reported the matter to Punnapra Police Station.

Medical College Superintendent Hari said an explanation would be provided after conducting a detailed inquiry. He added that the doctors and other medical staff who attended the case are not currently working at the hospital, as the incident occurred five years ago.

He also said that necessary medical care would be provided to the woman.

The incident has triggered a political controversy as Congress declared protest against the medical college.

Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded immediate action against those involved in the serious medical lapse.

“I contacted Usha. It is shocking to hear that she lived with the scissors inside her body for five years. If the government does not take action, Congress will intervene,” he said.

He also criticised the LDF government for claiming that the state has the best public healthcare system in the country.

Vandanam Medical College has faced similar complaints of medical negligence in the past, too. In December 2025, a 27-year-old man who sought treatment at the hospital following a road accident alleged that a wound on his leg was stitched without removing a piece of glass. The police registered a case based on his complaint.

In the same year, a woman from Kuthiathodu accused the hospital’s surgeons of amputating two toes on her right foot without her prior consent. However, hospital authorities maintained that the toes were removed to prevent the infection from spreading to other parts of her body.