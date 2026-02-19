Kochi: A 11-year-old boy from Pune, who landed in the city following a tiff at home, was sent home with his father on Thursday.

The boy, from the Kondhwa region of Pune, boarded the Pune-Ernakulam superfast on February 15, after a fight at home. It was on Monday, around 10 PM, that the Railway Childline workers found the boy wandering alone at Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

The Ernakulam CWC Chairperson was immediately informed, and the boy was safely moved to the Palluruthy Bosco Nilayam Open Shelter Home.

The boy later disclosed that he was from Pune, following which the CWC contacted Kondhwa Police Station in Pune and handed over the case details to Sukeshini, the Child Welfare Police Officer there.

After the boy's parents were located through an investigation led by Sukeshini, the CWC arranged a video conference call between the boy, his father, and the Kondhwa police. Once the boy was officially identified through this process, his father travelled from Pune to Ernakulam to take him back home.

After completing the necessary counselling and legal procedures, the boy was sent home with his father on Thursday.

Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Adv Ullas Madhu and members Dr Binu Sanathanan, Adv Sreelakshmi M, Sandhya VK, and Jinsy Mol Kurian led the procedures for handing over the child to his parents.