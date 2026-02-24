Actor Urvashi’s measured response to a provocative question from YouTubers after an awards night has now become a talking point online. The veteran performer had attended the Filmfare awards in Angamaly, where she received the Best Actress award for her performance in the film ‘Ullozhukku’. The honour was presented jointly by actor Indrajith Sukumaran and young actor Gauri Nanda.

The controversy began when members of the online media posed a pointed question to Urvashi as she was leaving the venue. They suggested that someone like Gauri Nanda may not be “qualified” to present an award to a senior actor of Urvashi’s stature, and asked whether she had still accepted it happily.

Urvashi, however, responded with characteristic composure. She said that such a view was misplaced, adding that any award should be received with gratitude when presented. According to her, every award has its own value, and what truly matters is the sincerity with which it is given. She also stressed that once an artist stands before the camera, there is no hierarchy of big or small, and that good performances will always be recognised. “She is an artist too,” Urvashi noted, firmly yet respectfully.

Her calm and thoughtful reply quickly drew praise from many, who lauded her for handling the situation with grace. As the discussion gained traction, Gauri Nanda also reacted, posting a mildly sarcastic comment thanking the person who, she implied, tried to twist the narrative.