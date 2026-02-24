Kerala Cabinet raises PSC job age limit to 40
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cabinet has decided to raise the upper age limit for applying to PSC jobs from 36 to 40 years. For candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, the upper age limit has been increased to 45 years.
At present, the age limit for these categories is 39 years. The decision is expected to benefit a large number of job aspirants across the state.
