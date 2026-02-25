Kottayam: When the Puthuyuga Yatra led by Opposition Leader VD Satheesan reached Kottayam on Tuesday, what unfolded was a show of unity, with praises for Shashi Tharoor MP, and notably, the usual chaos at the Congress stage was absent. Unlike in Adimaly and Kozhikode, where leaders fought for space, the Kottayam leg of the yatra remained peaceful.

The scuffle in Kozhikode, which had embarrassed the party, saw senior leader and former KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran criticising Shafi Parambil MP for getting provoked. However, in Kottayam, no such untoward incident occurred.

A congress worker with his daughter during the UDF Puthuyuga Yatra. Photo: Jose Joseph/ Onmanorama

Though crowds of leaders gathered on the stage, there was space for everyone and no scuffle was seen. Party workers told Onmanorama that Satheesan had already clarified there was no scuffle, ensuring such incidents would not happen in Kottayam, a claim reflected in the orderly conduct of the programme.

Earlier, hundreds of supporters gathered at Thirunakkara Maidan, waiting patiently for a glimpse of Satheesan. Ahead of his arrival, senior Congress leaders, including Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA, VK Sreekandan MP, and former MLA K C Joseph, addressed the crowd, sharply criticising the failures of the Left Democratic Front government (LDF) led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier in the day, the Cheramar Sambava Development Society (CSDS) held a state-level meeting at Mamman Mappila Hall in Kottayam, declaring its support for the United Democratic Front (UDF). CSDS state president Suresh said the organisation aimed to end what he described as a decade-long LDF rule in the state. Following the meeting, CSDS members marched to Thirunakkara Maidan ahead of Satheesan's arrival.

Congress leaders VD Satheesan and CSDS leaders during the Puthuyuga Yatra. Photo: Jose Joseph/ Onmanorama

As workers and leaders from CSDS, the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), the Congress, the Kerala Congress, and other UDF constituents waited at the venue, slogans praising the grand old party and Satheesan were heard from a distance as the masses accompanied him toward the ground. Amid loud cheers, Satheesan and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan were lifted by party workers and escorted to the main stage.

Shashi Tharoor arrived shortly before Satheesan, with the crowd eagerly awaiting the leaders' speeches. Tharoor was the first to address the gathering, highlighting the state's deteriorating economic condition. Stressing the need for reforms to attract investment, he said a UDF government would introduce measures such as an Investor Protection Act to boost investor confidence in Kerala.

He said young people were in urgent need of jobs and that the UDF would ensure employment opportunities by attracting investors to the state. Criticising the LDF, Tharoor said its "weightless economy" had failed to deliver development. He added that the UDF would deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to create more jobs.

A congress worker with his son during the UDF Puthu Yuga Yathra. Photo: Jose Joseph/ Onmanorama

When Satheesan took to the stage, he echoed Tharoor's views and underlined the importance of the former Minister of State for External Affairs' global experience and connections. "Tharoor sir has connections across the world. We want to utilise his experience and expertise when the UDF comes to power. Kerala needs his advice, and we will use his vision to build a new Kerala," Satheesan said- remarks widely seen as an effort to close ranks after earlier differences between Tharoor and the Congress leadership.

In a recent Onmanorama poll asking readers who should be the next Chief Minister, Tharoor finished third behind Pinarayi Vijayan and Satheesan, securing 26.39 per cent support. However, Satheesan's speech made it clear that Tharoor is unlikely to be projected as the CM candidate, with the UDF instead expected to draw on his counsel if it comes to power.

Launching a sharp attack on Vijayan, Satheesan alleged that Kerala's debt has risen to ₹6 lakh crore. He said the UDF would transform Kerala into a "port-based state" by integrating its ports and effectively utilising coastal infrastructure—an opportunity he claimed the LDF had failed to capitalise on. He also vowed to curb the exodus of students abroad by improving infrastructure and academic standards in state universities.

Congress leader VD Satheesan during the Puthuyuga Yatra. Photo: Jose Joseph/ Onmanorama

Satheesan further accused the LDF of destroying Kerala's public health system, saying it was "on a ventilator", and referred to recent incidents in the sector as evidence of systemic failure.

He asserted that there would be no space for communalism in Kerala and launched a strong attack on the RSS and BJP, accusing them of attempting to divide society. "The Chettan Bava in Delhi and the Aniyan Bava in Kerala"—a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan—"are walking the same path of division. But the UDF is here. There will be no communalism in Kerala," he said.

Satheesan claimed that the Congress-led UDF would win more than 100 seats in the Assembly elections and urged party workers in Kottayam to ensure victory in all constituencies in the district.

However, Congress workers in Kottayam told Onmanorama that they want the party to reclaim the Ettumanoor and Changanassery seats from the Kerala Congress, arguing that the Congress would secure a decisive victory if it contests those constituencies.

Senior leaders, including Kodikkunnil Suresh and V K Sreekandan, told Onmanorama that seat-sharing talks were still underway and that final decisions would be taken later. However, a senior leader maintained that Ettumanoor, where the Congress has a strong base, is likely to be reclaimed.

As the Puthuyuga yatra heads towards its conclusion in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan and the UDF leadership face growing pressure over seat-sharing negotiations and internal expectations.