The BBC apologised on Monday for failing to edit out a racial slur from its broadcast of Britain's top movie awards, after a guest with Tourette syndrome shouted out while two Black actors from the film 'Sinners' were presenting an award.

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the BAFTAs when John Davidson shouted a racial slur. The BBC broadcast the show around two hours later and the offensive language remained in the programme, and on its streaming platform until Monday morning.

Later, director Akinola Davies Jr. said "Free Palestine" in an acceptance speech. The remark was edited out of the broadcast.

The racial slur by Davidson sparked anger from several Black actors and a production designer who said there should have been a more comprehensive apology at the time. Davidson attended the BAFTA awards in London on Sunday after his life inspired the film "I Swear", which picked up several awards.

Tourette syndrome is an involuntary condition that causes people to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements known as tics, which can sometimes include swearing.

BBC apologises for not editing out racial slur

A BBC spokesperson said on Monday that some viewers may have heard "strong and offensive language" during the awards.

"This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

In a separate statement issued on Monday evening, BAFTA said: "We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all."

BAFTA said it had taken steps to make the audience aware of the tics and the possibility that they could hear strong language during the ceremony.

"Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism," BAFTA added.

The host of the awards, Alan Cumming, apologised for the offensive language later in the event, saying the person with Tourette's had no control over what he had said, and added: "We apologise if you were offended".

Wendell Pierce, Jordan's co-star on "The Wire", said on X it was infuriating that the two actors did not receive a full and immediate apology.

"The insult to them takes priority," he said. "It doesn't matter the reasoning for the racist slur."

Hannah Beachler, the "Sinners" production designer, said it had been an "impossible situation" but the "throw-away" apology had made it worse. "Of course we were offended," she said.

'Sinners' celebrates blues music and black culture

'Sinners', a vampire thriller that celebrates blues music and Black culture in the segregation-era U.S. South, is in the midst of a historic awards season for Black cinema.

It has a record 16 Oscar nominations and at the BAFTAs it won best original screenplay for writer and director Ryan Coogler, best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and best original score.

Jordan has been nominated for multiple awards, including an Oscar, for his portrayal of twin brothers in the movie. Lindo, a stage and film actor, is also nominated for an Oscar.

"I Swear" tells the story of Davidson growing up with Tourette syndrome and the impact it had on his life, culminating in him becoming a campaigner to raise awareness of the condition.

BAFTA said Davidson chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony on a screen.

"We would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him," BAFTA said.

"We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all," the statement added.

The Tourettes Action charity group said it deeply understood the hurt Davidson's words had caused at the BAFTAs but said they did not reflect a person's beliefs, intentions or character.

"We are deeply sorry to the Black community for the harm caused but at the same time, it is vital that the public understands a fundamental truth about Tourette syndrome: tics are involuntary," it said in a statement.