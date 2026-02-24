Thrissur: Rapper Vedan has tied the knot with writer Navami Latha in a quiet ceremony attended by close relatives and friends.

The couple registered their marriage at their residence in Thiroor, Thrissur. Chembukkavu Sub-Registrar K M Juju arrived at the house to complete the formalities, and the marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act, with the Constitution serving as the witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two got married after a long friendship. Fans and well-wishers later gathered to congratulate the newlyweds. Speaking to the media, Vedan said they chose to solemnise the marriage with the Constitution as witness and expressed hope that the decision would benefit their future children.

Navami, a writer, and Vedan had been in a relationship for several years. The rapper had earlier revealed that his 2025 song Mounalova was written for his girlfriend. Navami often accompanies Vedan to public events and was with him in Thiruvananthapuram when he arrived to receive the State Film Award for Best Lyrist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedan won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Lyricist for the song Kuthanthram from the film Manjummel Boys.