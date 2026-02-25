Actor Nivin Pauly has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Athul, an active and dedicated member of his fans’ association. The actor took to social media to pay tribute to his longtime supporter, noting that the news of Athul’s passing has left him deeply saddened.

Athul had been a familiar and energetic presence in various fan association activities, known for his enthusiasm for cinema and his unwavering admiration for Nivin Pauly. Those close to the association recall that he was often among the first to step forward for events, promotions and celebrations connected to the actor’s films, reflecting a commitment that went beyond routine fandom.

In his condolence message, Nivin Pauly acknowledged the vital role played by devoted fans like Athul in shaping the journey of his films and career. He also extended his sympathies to Athul’s family and friends, sharing in their grief during the difficult time.

“Heartfelt tributes to dear Athul. The loss of Athul, who was an active presence in the fans’ association, is deeply painful. Behind each of my films is the sincere support of people like Athul who stand with me wholeheartedly. That love will always be remembered. I join the family and friends in mourning his loss,” the actor wrote.