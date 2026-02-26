It’s yet another weekend, and movie buffs can look forward to watching some of the latest releases that have finally arrived on OTT platforms. Here’s a list of films to make your binge-watching experience better.

Secret Stories: Roslin (Malayalam)

This Malayalam psychological thriller follows Roslin (Sanjana Dipu), a teenager haunted by vivid nightmares of a mysterious green-eyed stalker attempting to kill her. Her worst fears come true when a man who eerily resembles her dream attacker, Jerry (Hakkim Shah), appears at her doorstep.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 27.

Thadayam (Tamil)

Thadayam is an intense Tamil crime thriller coming out this week, filled with suspense and twists. The story follows Sub-Inspector Adhiyaman (Samuthirakani) as he delves into a series of gruesome murders along the Tamil Nadu–Andhra Pradesh border. As he uncovers a disturbing ritualistic link between the killings, the pressure mounts.

Streaming on ZEE5 from February 27.

Honey (Telugu)

This Telugu psychological horror centres on a fractured family that slowly gets entangled in the world of occult rituals. When an unemployed man grows fixated on tantric practices, his obsession begins to unsettle the household, dragging his wife and daughter into a growing web of fear and suspicion.

Things take a darker turn when the young girl claims to be in touch with an unseen presence she calls “Honey.” As reality and delusion start to blur, the narrative leaves you wondering whether the menace is truly supernatural or rooted in the family’s own unravelling.

Streaming on Sun NXT from February 27.

Accused (Hindi)

This gripping psychological drama follows Dr Geetika, a renowned London-based gynaecologist whose carefully built life begins to unravel after an anonymous colleague accuses her of sexual misconduct. As the investigation tightens and public scrutiny grows, the strain seeps into her personal life, unsettling her bond with her wife, Dr Meera. At the same time, unexpected complications threaten to derail their plans to adopt a child, forcing both women to confront trust, reputation and the fragility of the life they have built together.

Streaming on Netflix from February 27.