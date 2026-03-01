The easiest way to spot them at Comic Con Kochi this year is not the elaborate wings or the towering armour, but the quiet presence of a volunteer walking beside a woman cosplayer through a sea of flashing cameras and crowded aisles. In the middle of the vibrant chaos at Angamaly, this small but striking detail signals something bigger: a conscious effort to make cosplay not just spectacular, but safer and more inclusive.

The Kochi edition of Comic Con has drawn hundreds of youngsters, many in painstakingly crafted costumes that transform them into their favourite characters. From anime icons to comic book superheroes, the enthusiasm is infectious. Yet beneath the colour and spectacle, there is a thoughtful system at work — the ‘Cos-buddy’ initiative.

The Cos-buddy system assigns a volunteer to accompany cosplayers, especially women, through the venue, helping them navigate thick crowds, manage heavy costumes, and feel more secure while interacting with fans. Though widely appreciated as a safety measure today, its origins were far more functional.

“The Cos-buddy system has been a part of Comic Con for over 10 years now,” says Abhijith Panda, Manager – Content, Talent and Community at Comic Con. “It actually began as a response to feedback from cosplayers. Many told us they didn’t have anyone to guide them during the event, especially when they were in heavy costumes and needed assistance. So we introduced two services — the Cos-medic team to help fix or mend costumes, and the Cos-buddy, who assists and accompanies them. Not all cosplayers require help, but many do.”

Over time, as the culture of cosplay grew and awareness spread, more participants began actively opting into the system. In Kerala, Panda notes, the concept is still relatively new but gaining traction quickly. “People are getting to know about the Cos-buddy system now. That awareness makes it easier for us to communicate with them and support them better,” he adds.

Safety, however, has naturally become one of its most significant benefits. The venue prominently displays boards that read “Cosplay is not consent,” reinforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment or misconduct. The message is clear: admiration for costumes should never cross personal boundaries.

Suparna Chaudhry, PR head at Comic Con, emphasises that the goal is to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable expressing themselves. “We want the experience at Comic Con to be as safe and welcoming as possible for everyone who attends, especially those in cosplay who are often more visible and more vulnerable in crowded spaces,” she says.

Female cosplayers at the event echoed this sentiment. One participant, dressed in an elaborate full-body costume, told Onmanorama that having a volunteer walk alongside her made a noticeable difference. Navigating crowds, posing for photos, and simply moving around felt less stressful with someone looking out for her.

Interestingly, not everyone attending was aware of the provision. Avantika and Zara, two college students who came to soak in the Comic Con atmosphere, admitted they had not heard of the Cos-buddy system before arriving. “This is really a necessity,” they said after learning about it. “Knowing something like this exists makes us feel much safer.”

Comic Con organisers say information about the service is available on their website, and female cosplayers are informed about it upon entry. Still, the Kochi edition shows that there is room to expand awareness, especially as cosplay continues to grow in popularity across Kerala.

Across the venue, the visual is unmistakable: volunteers gently guiding cosplayers through dense crowds, helping adjust a prop here, clearing space there, and occasionally just standing beside them while photos are taken. It is subtle, almost unobtrusive, but deeply reassuring.

In a festival built on imagination and self-expression, the Cos-buddy system ensures that creativity does not come at the cost of comfort or safety. And in doing so, Comic Con Kochi quietly sets a standard for how fandom spaces can evolve — not just bigger and louder, but kinder and more thoughtful too.