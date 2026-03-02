Former actor Deepa Nayar recently opened up about her unexpected entry into the film Priyam and the making of the movie, clearing up a long-standing misconception. For years, there had been incorrect claims that her father produced the film. Deepa has now clarified that the actual producer was K.K. Nair, and the confirmation came directly from his granddaughter.

“A story had spread that my father produced Priyam so I could act alongside Kunchacko Boban. That is not true. K.K. Nair produced the film, and it was the only film his family ever made. A few months ago, his granddaughter called me, and I felt deeply sorry about the confusion. Yet, credit often went to my father, which caused distress for the family,” Deepa revealed.

Acting had never been part of her plans, and the opportunity came unexpectedly through cinematographer Vipin Mohan. “I never even thought about acting. Then the chance came. Vipin Mohan and his wife, Girija Aunty, saw my picture in a magazine and visited our home. Their eldest son and I had studied together in LKG. They told me their youngest daughter, Manjima, was acting in this film and encouraged me to join, saying, ‘Come confidently.’ Even so, my parents were initially hesitant, unsure if it was a good decision. But saying ‘yes’ then is what has brought me so much love even today,” she recalled.

In response to fans asking why she didn’t continue acting after Priyam, Deepa explained that it was never due to a bad experience. “The film set was amazing, and acting alongside the children was great fun. My entry into the film was as unexpected as my exit. After Priyam, I received offers for two or three films, but none of the roles were compelling enough to justify giving up my engineering studies. Once I completed my studies, we considered returning to films. But after a gap of one and a half to two years, no offers came. This was before social media could keep you visible, and my work was unrelated to cinema. By then, audiences had shifted their attention to emerging talents like Navya Nair, Meera Jasmine, and Bhavana.”

Deepa added, “I wasn’t struggling with studies and wanted to continue my education. I had a strong desire to go abroad, complete my master’s, which I did at the University of Melbourne, and start working. That’s how I eventually stepped away from films completely.”