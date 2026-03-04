Malayalam actress Swasika was among the passengers stranded after several Gulf flight services were cancelled in the wake of the Iranian airstrike. The actor, who was in Abu Dhabi at the time, was scheduled to return home on February 28. However, the sudden disruption of flights delayed her travel plans by nearly a week.

Opening up about the experience, Swasika said the situation did not trigger widespread panic where she was staying, but admitted that being in a foreign country during a tense period inevitably brought some anxiety. She had travelled to Abu Dhabi alone, which added to her concern.

“I had gone there by myself, and that was the main reason I felt worried. But everyone around me was very supportive,” she said, expressing relief at finally being able to return home. She added that many others who were affected by the cancellations also shared the same sense of relief once services resumed.

Clarifying that the ground situation in Abu Dhabi was not alarming, Swasika noted that there was no extreme cause for concern. Still, she pointed out that such circumstances can be unsettling for anyone away from home. “When you are in another country and something like this happens, there is naturally a sense of fear. I was supposed to reach home on February 28, but that’s when flights were disrupted. I had to extend my stay. It was not a severe situation there, and I did not face any major travel difficulties,” she said.

Her husband, Prem Jacob, also reassured well-wishers that there were no issues with food or accommodation during the extended stay. According to him, the situation remained under control, and necessary arrangements were in place until she could safely return.