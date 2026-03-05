Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who recently married in a beautiful traditional ceremony at a regal palace in Udaipur, hosted a grand reception for friends and colleagues from the film industry in Hyderabad. The lavish event at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills saw an impressive turnout of high-profile guests and celebrities.

Prominent figures from Bollywood, Telugu, and Kannada film industries, along with several political leaders, attended to congratulate the newlyweds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Johar, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Karthi, Sukumar, Nani, Kriti Sanon, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Teja, and Rana Daggubati were among those who joined in the celebrations. The elaborate wedding festivities spanned over two weeks, culminating in a grand reception in Hyderabad.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot at a luxurious five-star resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following traditional Andhra rituals. The three-day wedding included haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The couple, who got engaged in a private event in Hyderabad last October, also hosted a special feast for fans and the media after the wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Rashmika’s Instagram post sharing their wedding photos has gone viral. In her note, she introduces Vijay to her fans as her husband and the man who taught her the true meaning of love. She expressed that Vijay helped her become the woman she had always aspired to be.

Vijay also shared wedding photos, accompanied by heartfelt words, calling Rashmika his wife. “One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would have been better if she were around. Like my meals would have felt more wholesome if she was sitting across from me. Like my workouts would have been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her—just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife,” Vijay wrote.