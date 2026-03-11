Monalisa Bhosle, the ‘Kumbhmela woman' who gained fame for her viral photos selling garlands at the 2024 Mahakumbhmela, has sought police assistance regarding a domestic matter. She was in Thiruvananthapuram for the shoot of a Malayalam film when she filed a complaint at the Thampanoor police station.

According to the police, Monalisa arrived at the station in the morning with her boyfriend and reported that her father, Vijay Singh Bhosle, had been pressuring her into marrying a man of his choice. "There was no physical abuse involved. The issue was primarily about the forced marriage proposal, and Monalisa wanted police intervention as her father continued to pressure her. We have not registered a case yet," the police said.

Monalisa, who had come to Thiruvananthapuram with her father, is currently in Poovar for her film shoot. After gaining attention for her appearance at the Mahakumbhmela, Monalisa’s beauty led to numerous acting offers. The first major opportunity came from filmmaker Saroj Mishra, who offered her a role in his film ‘The Diary of Manipur’ and even provided acting lessons. However, Mishra was later charged with rape after another actress filed multiple complaints against him.

Monalisa was then cast in the Malayalam film Nagamma, directed by P Binu Varghese and produced by Jeeli George.