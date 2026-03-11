Two Indian nationals were killed, and another is missing after merchant vessels were attacked amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, a spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday. He added that India remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its citizens living in the Gulf region.

The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel launched a major military strike on Iran on February 28, resulting in the death of its 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to reports, the war has so far claimed at least 1,230 lives in Iran, 397 in Lebanon, and 11 in Israel.

(With PTI Inputs)