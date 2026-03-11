The makers of 'Pagida Kali' have unveiled the first look poster of their upcoming suspense thriller, shot entirely on an iPhone and featuring a 7.1 Dolby sound mix. Directed by Nishad Hassan, who previously worked as the associate director on 'Pani,' the film promises to deliver an intense cinematic experience.

Starring Devasoorya, Tito Wilson, Ranjita Mukundan, Anna Mariya, Amal Suresh, Prince John, Triyambika Ranadive, and Linto Johny, Pagida Kali is produced by Murali Devasoorya under the banner of Devasoorya Films.

In addition to directing, Nishad Hassan has taken on multiple roles in the film, including handling the camera, editing, and action choreography. The film’s music features songs written by SS Karthikeyan, Dinu Mohan, and Nishad Hassan himself, with music composed by Vinayak Sharat Chandran. The tracks are rendered by Nochipetti Thirumoorthi and Diya Kiran Anand.

The film's production team is rounded out by Murali Devasoorya as the associate director, Pratheeksha Prakashan as the script associate, and Amal Suresh and Abhinand P Ramesh as assistant directors. The sound effects and final mixing have been expertly handled by Karun Prasad, with Deepak Varghese serving as the sound engineer. Rejin Santo is responsible for the DI, while Anjali Nair is the makeup chief. Rahees Robins has captured the film’s stills, and the posters were designed by Nishad Hassan and Sreejith Puthanmadam. Creative support has been provided by Ananthu Ashokan and Miljo Johny.

The story centers around a sensational murder in Kerala and the subsequent kidnapping of a child. Set against various locations across the state, the film weaves in elements of romance and revenge, promising to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Pagida Kali is set to release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi in March. The film's public relations efforts are managed by AS Dinesh and Manu Shivan.