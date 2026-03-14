While few films explore the topic of sustainable fashion, Prashant Murali's ‘Butterfly Girl 85’ stands out as one of the first Malayalam films to center around this concept. It addresses a young generation obsessed with social media likes. By exploring sustainable fashion, a topic not often seen in mainstream films, it also touches on survival, making the story both relevant and thought-provoking.

From a doll to a global brand

Dhanya, the protagonist of 'Butterfly Girl 85' discovers her creative side when she begins sewing beautiful outfits for her doll, as a little girl. However, after surviving a trauma, the sewing machine becomes not just her means of living but an object that could mend her broken life. Dhanya turns to the creative process of upcycling, turning old clothes into fabulous designer wear.

Digital identity and personality

Dhanya presents her creations to the world through social media, which has once questioned her identity. However, in the virtual world she faces a fake and made-up world of meaningless likes and blind followers. Dhanya’s quest for discovering her own unique style and whether to mark her identity through her art or the world of fake glamour is something that would be relatable to anyone who uses the social media.

Sreedhanya Vishwanath essays the lead role in ‘Butterfly Girl 85.’