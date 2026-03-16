When the Hindi film 'Homebound' didn’t make it to the final list of Oscar-nominated films, India still had reason to remain hopeful. Indian-origin filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir’s work earned nominations in two distinct categories, marking a historic achievement. This was a groundbreaking moment, as no Indian filmmaker had ever been nominated for two projects simultaneously.

Geeta Gandbhir, a seasoned force in the international film industry, was nominated for her documentaries 'The Perfect Neighbour' and 'The Devil is Busy.' Known for her impactful storytelling, Geeta has already earned five Emmy Awards for her diverse body of work. In 2024, she collaborated with Christalyn Hampton to direct 'The Devil is Busy,' which explores a protest outside an abortion clinic. In 'The Perfect Neighbour,' Geeta investigated the tragic murder of a Black woman by her next-door neighbor.

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Despite the buzz surrounding her nominations, Geeta faced fierce competition in both the documentary short and feature categories. In the end, 'All the Empty Rooms' by Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones claimed the Best Documentary Short Oscar, while 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won Best Documentary Feature. Unfortunately, Geeta returned home without an Oscar, though her nominations were a major achievement.

Where to watch Geeta Gandbhir’s works

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Geeta’s Oscar-nominated documentaries are available for streaming on two major platforms. While 'The Perfect Neighbour' is available on Netflix, 'The Devil is Busy', is streaming on HBO Max.

