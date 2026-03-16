Actor Sean Penn, who won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Colonel Steven J Lockjaw in 'One Battle After Another,' notably skipped this year’s ceremony. While this raised eyebrows, it's worth remembering that Sean, who previously won the award in 2004 for 'Mystic River,' also chose to miss the event back then.

Macaulay Culkin, who was presenting the award, humorously took a jab at Penn’s absence. After announcing the nominees—including Stellan Skarsgård, Benicio Del Toro, Jacob Elordi, and Delroy Lindo—Culkin joked that he would be accepting the award on Penn’s behalf, since the actor was either absent or had 'chosen not to be' at the ceremony.

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Although the exact reason for Sean Penn's absence remains unclear, the actor is known for his complicated relationship with the Oscars. He has been vocal about his frustrations with the awards, even criticizing the Academy for not addressing major global issues. In March 2022, Penn went as far as to say he would melt down his Oscars in support of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reports also suggest that Penn was in Ukraine during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, prioritizing his humanitarian work over attending the event. While many voiced support for Penn’s victory and agreed he deserved the award, others questioned whether it was fair to honor an actor who didn’t show up, especially when there were other deserving candidates in the category.