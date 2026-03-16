Malappuram: A woman allegedly hacked her daughter-in-law to death at Karulayi near Nilambur in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajila (28), wife of Sunil Babu, a native of Karulayi. The Pookkottumpadam police have taken the accused, Shantha (72), mother of Sunil Babu, into custody.

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.30 am. Officials said there had been family disputes earlier in the house, and the murder was allegedly triggered after Rajila did not serve tea when she was asked in the morning.

Police said Shantha attacked Rajila with a knife in front of her two girl children. According to her neighbour Assainar, former president of Karulayi Grama Panchayat, it was a sudden attack by the accused.

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“We rushed to their home when we heard the cries of the children. We later learnt that though Rajila tried to defend herself, she sustained severe injuries in the unexpected attack by Shantha. When we reached the house, we saw her lying in a pool of blood. After informing the police, we took her to the Nilambur Taluk Government Hospital with the help of others, but doctors confirmed her death,” said Assainar.