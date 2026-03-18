Serial and cine actor Lakshmipriya, who has been announced as the Twenty20 candidate for Perumbavoor constituency, said she had anticipated an entry into politics, but never expected it to be this soon. The actor said she has never been shy about her political affiliations, adding that she was one of the first celebrities to openly support the BJP.

“In fact, I was the first celebrity to openly support the BJP, even at a time when most artists were hesitant to do so. I have been actively participating in the BJP-related election campaigns in the past 10 years,” she told Onmanorama. On why she decided to contest on a Twenty20 ticket, which recently joined the BJP and not as a BJP candidate, the actor said she was contacted by the Twenty20 leaders first.

The actor, meanwhile, revealed that she had lost several film opportunities after declaring her political stance. “I have received very few opportunities in Malayalam cinema after I showed up for BJP campaigns. In fact, I have felt sidelined since then,” she said. She compared her experience to those of other prominent figures like Innocent and Mukesh, who remained unaffected professionally despite their political affiliations.

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“Innocent uncle was someone who entered politics long ago. He and Mukesh chettan had never faced cyber attacks. If you are a celebrity with affiliations to the Congress or Left parties, you are spared,” she claimed.

Lakshmipriya added that her family has been traditionally Congress supporters, and even maintained that her father-in-law was a staunch supporter of the party in the past, though he shifted to the BJP in the latter years. “In Kerala, people have always aligned to generational politics. People need to think differently, if they need to witness big change. Other states are witnessing huge progress in terms of development, but Kerala needs to change,” she said.

She also addressed the criticism that celebrities don’t have enough experience to shine in politics. “One doesn’t need years of experience to become a good political leader. All you need is empathy, a connection with people, and integrity were the true qualities needed. If the people who ruled before us had these values, we would not have witnessed such widespread corruption,” she said.

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The actor, also, addressed the Kulasthree tag she has been given. “People call me ‘Kulasthree’, but after 18 years of working independently, I consider myself a role model. I’ve been involved in TV shows, stage anchoring, and theatre. I took care of my family for ten years. That is what being a role model means to me,” she said.

Lakshmipriya highlighted the Perumbavoor constituency, stating that there are pressing issues that need attention, such as the challenges posed by migrant laborers, the drug mafia, and women’s safety. “When people mention Perumbavoor, no one talks about Malayattoor Ramakrishnan first, but recall the infamous Jisha murder case. There is a lot to do to contain the drug menace and inadequate sanitary facilities there,” she said.

Regarding her role at AMMA, she made it clear that she would not be stepping down from her position. “I will always be there for the veteran mothers of AMMA, who supported me in my journey in the association. I will no resign from my role. I believe I have been able to resolve their issues as vice-president of the association. If I can do that, I believe I can handle the responsibilities of a constituency,” she said, adding that she will not stay away from AMMA executive meetings that take place every one and a half months.