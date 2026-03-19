11 years after the first Aadu hit the screens, the beloved franchise roars back with its third instalment today, and the excitement is palpable.

At Kottayam's Abhilash Theatre, known for its spirited fan shows, the buzz started well before the first show. By 8.45 am, over 45 minutes before the 9.30 am screening, people were already flocking to the theatre. By 9.00, the crowd had swelled, groups of youths chatting animatedly, families with children in tow, everyone eager for a glimpse of Shaji Pappan and his gang. Cars lined the streets outside, and selfies with tickets were a common sight as fans documented the moment.

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"We are so excited for Aadu 3! We've been waiting for months," one fan told Onmanorama, echoing the enthusiasm rippling through the crowd.

At around 9.20 am, as the gates finally swung open, the crowd surged forward, eager to grab their spots. A wave of excitement rippled through the theatre, with fans rushing past the giant Jayasurya cutout that stood guard near the entrance.

Fans waiting for first show of Aadu 3. Photo: Onmanorama

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It's a remarkable journey for a franchise that started humbly. The first Aadu, released in 2015, didn't set the box office on fire. Yet, over time, it found its audience, becoming a cult favourite through its television run. The films follow Shaji Pappan, a loud, unlucky, yet endearing gang leader played by Jayasurya, whose gang is constantly thrown into chaotic situations involving rivals, petty crime, and their unforgettable goat, Pinky.

The franchise truly took off with Aadu 2, which carried much of the commercial weight and firmly established the series among Malayalam cinema's notable box office performers.